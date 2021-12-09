Kanye West has lately been grieving the death of his close friend, Virgil Abloh, who passed away after battling cancer for over two years. He was the artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton with an impressive line of work in the fashion industry. According to the most recent reports, Kanye West might take over Alboh’s position as the two had discussed such a move before the latter’s death.

For the unversed, Virgil Abloh was appointed the creative director of menswear at LV in the year 2018. He launched his own clothing line, Off-White, in the year 2013 and has gained a huge audience for his streetwear fusion collections. Kanye, on the other hand, had collaborated with LV more than ten years back and these sneakers were a major hit amongst fashion enthusiasts. Its annual sales also crossed the $1.5 billion mark in the year 2019.

According to a recent report by The Sun, before his death last month, Virgil Abloh and Kanye West had discussed the possibility of Ye taking over the late designer’s position at the French company. The report also suggests that Kanye is being considered for the creative director position at Louis Vuitton, at the moment.

A source close to the publication revealed Kanye’s stance on the subject and said, “’Kanye is devastated about Virgil’s death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot”

They also added, “They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton.”

There has been no confirmation from the rapper’s end and it is yet to be seen if he will further venture into the fashion industry with such a takeover.

In other news, Kanye West has also been vocal about his wish to get back with ex Kim Kardashian even though she is currently going out with comedian Pete Davidson. He is still hopeful about patching up again but Kim seems slightly distant from the idea.

