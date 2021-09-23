Advertisement

John Cena revealed that BTS was his go-to music while filming his DCEU debut, The Suicide Squad. In the film, which was released this year, Cena plays the role of a rogue vigilante Peacemaker, recruited by Amanda Waller to join Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad.

DC fans loved the character so much so that a spin-off series titled Peacemaker is in the making. It will also star the F9 actor and is created by James Gunn.

While talking about The Suicide Squad, John Cena has recently revealed that the South Korean boy band BTS was his go-to music while the filming was going on. In an interview with Television Critics Association for TCA21, the actor said that he “was just in a phase where [he] listened to BTS.”

"I was just in a phase where I listened to BTS," Cena says when asked about this BTS playlist for SUICIDE SQUAD. #TCA21 pic.twitter.com/O0p6RRvnbc — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) September 22, 2021

John Cena has been an outspoken fan of K-pop for quite some time now. The professional-wrestler-turned-actor has frequently mentioned BTS as being one of his favourite musical artists. He has also revealed how the BTS ARMY has influenced his life and helped with his vulnerability.

The Korean group has become a worldwide sensation, and it is not just because of their music anymore. The band, which consists of Suga, Jin, J Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V, gave a speech at the UN General Assembly 2021 and performed their song Permission to Dance. BTS ARMY went haywire as they flooded the internet with purple hearts to show support to the group.

Meanwhile, James Gunn said that Peacemaker’s soundtrack was the one he is most excited about after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1, at the panel at TCA21.

Gunn says PEACEMAKER's soundtrack was the one he was most excited to make since GotG Vol. 1. Calls it "sleaze rock and hair metal." #TCA21 — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) September 22, 2021

It is understandable why John Cena would listen to BTS. The band has broken several records through their hit songs and albums. Their song ‘Butter’ broke five Guinness World Records alone, while the group entered the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 records.

