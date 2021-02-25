LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Jeremy Renner has signed on to star in the Taylor Sheridan series “Mayor of Kingstown,” which is moving from Paramount Network to the streaming service Paramount Plus.

In addition, Antoine Fuqua has boarded the series as an executive producer. The announcements were made as part of the ViacomCBS investor day on Wednesday.

Starring Jeremy Renner “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Taylor Sheridan co-created the series with Hugh Dillon with both executive producing. Jeremy Renner and Fuqua also executive produce along with David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and 101 Studios will produce.

“I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown),” said Jeremy Renner. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

News of Jeremy Renner’s casting comes after Taylor Sheridan extended his overall deal with ViacomCBS. One of the shows already set up under the deal is a “Yellowstone” prequel series that will debut on Paramount Plus.

“When Taylor told me about ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ I immediately wanted to be a part of it,” said Fuqua. “The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole.”

