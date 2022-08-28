Jennifer Garner Officially Nails The 'Teenage Dirtbag' Challenge - Watch

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star Jennifer Garner recently shared a series of throwback photos from her teen years in a video recently, reports People magazine.

Advertisement

The Golden Globe winner, 50, proved that she’s still hip to the trends as she jumped on the “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok challenge trend. “My ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ photos,” Garner wrote with a clip of herself standing in front of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, set to a sped-up version of the 2000 Wheatus song.

Advertisement

According to People, the video then cycled through some hilarious retro photos of Jennifer Garner practising the saxophone, doing ballet and playing Dorothy in a staged production of The Wizard of Oz, among other fond adolescent memories.

Jennifer Garner was met with love from some famous friends in the comments section. “No dirtbag detected,” wrote Aisha Tyler. Rita Wilson commented with some cry-laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

People adds that Garner, who celebrated her 50th birthday in April, previously said she “can’t wait” to celebrate the milestone birthday with her family.

“I turn 50 yeah, Easter Sunday,” she told Extra earlier that month. “My family has tickets to come out. My parents and my sisters, nieces, and nephews. I don’t know what we’ll do, but I can’t wait. We’re gonna have a good time.”

Mark Ruffalo, who starred with Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 and The Adam Project, added: “I would never guess Jen is 50.”

Must Read: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama Spills Over! Florence Pugh Decides Not To Do Press Meet Outside Venice Film Festival, Twitteratti Blames Olivia Wilde For The Pay Gap

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram