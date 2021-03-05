Jennifer Aniston started off quite early in her life in terms of her acting career. The actress rose to fame with FRIENDS and the rest is history. The 52-year-old actor is a force to reckon with and has single-handedly achieved so many milestones in her life. Today, we bring you her best real-life quotes that are to swear by.

Jennifer is one of the most popular and successful actresses in the world and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 36 million followers on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston has been through a lot of ups and downs in life and if you’re a fan of her and have followed her closely, you would know that she has only come back stronger every single time. Let’s take a look at her best quotes:

“Once you figure out who you are and what you love about yourself, I think it all kind of falls into place”

“Really try to follow what it is that you want to do and what your heart is telling you to do”

“The greater your capacity to love, the greater your capacity to feel the pain”

“The best smell in the world is that man that you love”

“There are no regrets in life, just lessons”

“It’s impossible to satisfy everyone, and I suggest we all stop trying”

“I’ve learned that you can get through things that hurt. Nothing will kill you. Nothing. People are unbelievable. we have such resilience”

“You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade”

“I would say I couldn’t be in a relationship without equality, generosity, integrity, spirit, kindness and humor. And awesomeness!”

