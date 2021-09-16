Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston played the role of the iconic character Rachel Green from an even more iconic sitcom, Friends. The show ran for ten years and made the fans glued to the screen until the end. Many people cried as the six friends walked out of that purple door for the one last time when the show ended. Even though it has been nearly 20 years since the show ended, the fans talk about it as if it is still on the air.

It was announced that a reunion of the show is happening which sent the internet into a meltdown. Friends: The Reunion saw the main cast revisit the set of the original show. After the release of the special, it, along with the cast, received several Emmy nominations.

Jennifer Aniston recently expressed that Friends was her “like having a happy pill every single day”, for all the ten years that it ran on television. While appearing on Literally! With Rob Lowe, the actress revealed that reuniting with her Friends co-stars was melancholic and nostalgic after so many years. “A lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy…for each of us,” Aniston said.

Check out a BTS photo of the Friends cast at the reunion special:

She further said that the cast didn’t want to “unwrap” the series with a reunion. But they agreed to do it since their director, Ben Winston, came up with the ideas that would not “tarnish” or “cheapen” the show. Jennifer Aniston also revealed that filming Friends: The Reunion was way harder than they anticipated. As per the reports, the ‘Murder Mystery’ actress opened up on being hurt due to the ‘time travel’ which she had initially thought would be fun.

While talking more about the reunion special, Jen revealed some behind-the-scenes from the show. The actress said that everyone including David Schwimmer had tears in their eyes. Along with Jennifer Aniston, Friends: The Reunion starred David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

We are thankful that Jennifer Aniston, and the other main cast, decided to go ahead with Winston’s idea for the reunion special.

