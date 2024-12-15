Jamie Foxx was caught up in an incident at the Los Angeles hotspot, Mr. Chow, during his birthday celebration on Friday night. A spokesperson for the Hollywood star confirmed that while at dinner, someone from another table threw a glass that struck Foxx in the mouth.

Jamie Foxx Required Stitches Following the Incident

According to a press release from the Beverly Hills Police Department, officers responded to Mr. Chow at 10.06 pm on Friday for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

The police determined the assault report to be unfounded but confirmed that a physical altercation had occurred between the individuals involved.

Foxx required stitches due to the incident and is currently recovering. The authorities were called to the spot, and the incident is now under investigation. A battery report was filed, and no arrests have been made.

What Led to This Incident?

A witness shared that individuals at a nearby table were acting inappropriately toward the actor. When Foxx requested they stop as his family was present, someone from the other table reportedly threw a glass, striking him in the face.

Foxx was captured on camera signing autographs outside Mr.Chow on Tuesday night, expressing gratitude for celebrating another birthday after his life-threatening health scare in 2023. “It’s beautiful because I didn’t know if I would be here to celebrate it,” he told photographers in a video post on X.

Actor Jamie Foxx marked his birthday with gratitude, reflecting on his recovery from a health scare while leaving his birthday party at Mr. Chow. When asked how he reached the point of discussing his health scare on stage, Jamie credited comedy legends George Carlin and Richard… pic.twitter.com/C8a32xEyAe — backgridus (@BackgridUS) December 11, 2024

Foxx also shared his excitement about returning to the stage with his new Netflix special, ‘What Happened Was,’ which premiered on Tuesday.

“It’s amazing, man, to have gone through something so crazy, but to get back on, make some chuckles and let other people know what’s up, was amazing,” he said.

