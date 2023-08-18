Hollywood star Jamie Foxx reflecting on his health journey said he is ‘finally starting to feel like himself’. The ‘Django Unchained’ actor was hospitalised following a medical complication in April.

The actor, 55, recently shared in a candid Instagram post that he is finally starting to feel like himself again, reports People magazine.

Jamie Foxx wrote on Instagram, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally starting to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,” he wrote next to a series of pictures of himself.”

Jamie Foxx and ‘Back in Action’ star expressed gratitude for those who have reached out to send their good wishes and shared that he has a lot of people to thank for assisting him in his journey.

“U just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays,” he added.

As per People, the comment section was filled with supportive comments, including one by Jeremy Renner, who himself recovered from a dangerous accident on New Year’s eve.

He wrote: “Bless you my friend”. Tamar Braxton shared in a separate comment, “Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God”. Garcelle Beauvais commented, “God is amazing and so are you.”

Foxx first broke his silence with a written message on Instagram, expressing to his millions of social media followers on May 3: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

He followed up the post about his health by sharing a video message in July where he spoke more about why he did not update fans about his medical scare during his hospitalisation.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he said.

“I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

The actor was also recently embroiled in a controversy when his social media post calling out “fake friends” was perceived as anti-Semitic after which he took down the post.

