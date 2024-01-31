James Cameron’s Avatar is one of the highest-grossing franchises in Hollywood. The second film in the franchise came out in 2022, and even before the threequel’s release or any update about Avatar 4 began filming. Actor Stephen Lang, who appeared as Colonel Miles Quaritch in the previous movies, shared the news on his social media account. Keep scrolling for more.

Avatar 1 was released in 2009, and after over a decade, the sequel came out. According to previous reports, director James Cameron’s threequel might turn out to be a nine-hour series for Disney+. The director introduced the Metkayina clan, the oceanic Na’vi people on Pandora in the second film, and the Omatikaya in the 2009 movie. Cameron revealed that the fans will be introduced to the fire clan in the third part. It will be represented by Ash People.

Actor Stephen Lang has shared a picture on his Instagram handle revealing that Avatar 4 has gone on the floors. The actor is wearing a motion capture suit with Colonel Quaritch’s name on it, and he captioned his post, “Deja Blu all over again.” It marks the principal photography of the fourth installment. The fans have given their mixed reactions on social media platform X.

Some are happy to hear that Avatar 4 has begun filming, while others are not thrilled about its long wait for release. One of the users wrote, “I’m excited for watching.”

One person quipped, “Great, hopefully we will get a good story. Because we are sure about VFX and CGI.”

Another said, “2 billion dollars movie is coming.”

A netizen posted, “Doesnt come out till half a decade, but it makes sense since these films need 2 yrs of post production.”

Another user wrote, “Almost six years away.”

A person said, “2029? Good god.”

Followed by, “wtf 2029.”

And, “2029 The world may not even be here by that time.”

Check out the picture posted by Stephen Lang on his Instagram:

However, a few weeks back, while speaking to People magazine, James Cameron revealed they had already finished filming parts of Avatar 4. He said, “We even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big-time jump in movie four. We see them, and then we go away for six years, and we come back. And so the part where we return is the part we haven’t shot yet. So we’ll start on that after three is released.”

Avatar 3 is expected to be released in the theatres in December 2025. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington appeared in the first movies. Avatar 4 is slated to come out in 2029.

