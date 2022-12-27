Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr, is one of the most important superhero characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The legacy of Iron Man has stretched across every corner of the established universe as his ultimate sacrifice saved the lives of trillions in the MCU.

Tony is the symbol of heroism in the MCU. The playboy billionaire was able to steal the Infinity Stones off Thanos’ gauntlet and embed them within his nanotech armor, which was seen in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. He then uses the power of the Stones to erase Thanos and his army from existence.

Unfortunately, the raw power emitted by the Infinity Stones was too much for Tony Stark’s mortal body to handle. As a result, he died of using them. In the aftermath of Iron Man’s death, the whole world came together in his honor. Murals were painted, documentaries were made, and plaques commemorating Tony’s heroism were put in places of significance–all in honor of the man who sacrificed his life to save the universe.

While the playboy billionaire is one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Universe, let’s take this quiz to know how much you know about the character.

While Iron Man is a hero in Marvel Universe, in the comics, it is way more complex as Tony Stark’s day of recognition is based on a lie that holds within it a complicated secret. Not only that, but Tony Stark is alive to see his own holiday while the MCU version only received that level of recognition because he died.

