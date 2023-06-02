Harrison Ford-starrer ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ will be released in India a day before its worldwide release, on June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Starring along with Harrison Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disney Films India took to Instagram to make the announcement: “This is what you’ve been waiting for India! Brace yourselves for one last adventure of history’s greatest hero #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The film stars Harrison Ford in his final portrayal of archaeologist Indiana Jones. It is directed by James Mangold. Interestingly this would be Ford’s final outing as Indiana Jones.

Harrison Ford first found global fame as Han Solo in the ‘Star Wars’ movies – shared: “I’ve always felt, and the people that I’ve worked with have always felt, that we need to bring something new to the mix.”

Must Read: Emilia Clarke, Despite Her Powerful Performance As Khaleesi In Game Of Thrones, Was Not Recognized By Fans In Real Life: “I’ll Be Walking With Kit Harington (Jon Snow) & People Will…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News