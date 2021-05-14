British star Idris Elba makes a beautiful appeal for peace in his new Instagram post on Friday.

Advertisement

In a picture, he posted we only see Elba’s right hand, in closeup and reaching out to the sky. Alongside the image, he wrote: “Gimme five for Peace.”

Advertisement

Elba’s caption seems to be an appeal to the heavens to restore peace in the world, at a time when the Covid pandemic has paralysed life globally, and fresh violence has erupted between Israel and Palestine.

Elba will soon be seen in the superhero film “The Suicide Squad”, besides the epic fantasy romance “Three Thousand Years Of Longing” and the western drama “The Harder They Fall”.

The 48-year-old actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ, is known for roles including in the series “The Wire”, “Luther”, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Meanwhile, actor Idris Elba, who trained to be a pro kickboxer back in 2017, shared that his mother Eve and wife Sabrina have told him to cut the nonsense out when he proposed making a movie on fighting.

Talking to actor Matthew McConaughey on a streaming website Fane, Elba said: “I really did think about developing an idea (for a film) around an ageing fighter, which means I will get back into the ring.”

He said that his wife was not impressed with the idea and neither was his mum, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“They are like, ‘Cut that nonsense out’.”

Elba says the idea of going back to fighting excited him. “But I don’t need to fight some kid again.”

Elba has been putting his boxing skills to good use by teaching youngsters how to box, to turn them away from knife crime for his series “Idris Elba’s Fight School”.

Must Read: Ana de Armas Spotted In A Hot Plunging Neckline Swimsuit After Ben Affleck’s Dating Rumours Goes Viral With Jennifer Lopez – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube