Hugh Jackman’s family is reeling after revelations of his affair with actress Sutton Foster, leaving his two children, Oscar and Ava, caught in the heartbreaking aftermath of a fractured home.

The shocking scandal, which ended Jackman’s 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness, has transformed what was once a fairytale family life into a web of betrayal and legal turmoil.

“It’s been hard for the kids, having to welcome Sutton into their father’s world with their own mixed feelings about it, while at the same time feeling guilty if they get too close,” a source said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

When Did Hugh Jackman’s Affair with Sutton Foster Begin?

The affair allegedly began during Jackman and Foster’s run on Broadway’s ‘The Music Man.’

While whispers of their closeness had been circulating, the truth came to light last year when Furness, devastated by her suspicions, uncovered the betrayal.

From her private Instagram account, the 69-year-old liked a post that claimed the movie star was “running off with the mistress” and planning a “soft launch” of their relationship.

The post, initially shared by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig, drew attention when Deborra-Lee Furness’ friend Amanda de Cadenet added a comment, applauding the sentiment and hinting that Furness was on the verge of a transformative and empowering phase in her life.

A source said at the time, “It’s almost a relief that this has come out, especially for Deb. She’s had to field so many questions about Sutton [Foster] this past month, it’s been incredibly hard on her.

The mole added, “This was a situation that absolutely broke her heart, her marriage and her family and she’s doing everything she can to get over it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

Deborra-Lee Furness was Aware of Hugh Jackman’s Infidelity

Friends say the Australian actress suspected the relationship between Jackman and Foster long before the public did, and the confirmation of her fears was both crushing and enraging.

“She almost couldn’t believe it with her own eyes when she saw how close he and Sutton were getting, but she had her suspicions early on,” the insider said.

Adding salt to her wounds, Furness reportedly discovered that close friends, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, may have known about the affair but chose to remain silent.

“They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him,” an insider noted.

It seems that the ‘Drive’ actor and his wife have understood that loyalty comes at a price, considering the tricky situation they found themselves in now with Justin Baldoni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Hugh Jackman Faces the Possibility of Losing Over $100 Million

The financial and legal ramifications of this split are enormous. With no prenuptial agreement in place, Jackman faces the possibility of losing over $100 million in a divorce battle that insiders predict will be messy and contentious.

“The starting point for any divorce without a prenup is 50% of all the assets and cash so Hugh could be in for a big payout to Deborra,” a legal source told Radar Online.

Complicating matters, rumors of overlap between his relationships with Foster and Furness could escalate tensions and further fuel the impending legal showdown.

Deborra-Lee Furness is in a Much Better Phase Now

Despite the pain, Furness has begun rebuilding her life. After years of focusing on her family, she’s exploring new opportunities and rediscovering her own identity. Those close to her say she’s channeling her heartbreak into resilience, refusing to let the betrayal define her future.

Meanwhile, Jackman and Foster are reportedly keeping their relationship as low-key as possible, but the damage to Jackman’s public image has been done.

His once-golden reputation now bears the stain of this scandal, with critics and fans alike questioning his choices.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News