Indian-origin British singer-songwriter Rika, who won Best UK Female Act at the Brit Asia Music Awards in 2019, feels that people should not obsess over social media and that fear of missing out should not play on one’s mind while consuming or posting content.

The singer recently said in an interview, “If you are not comfortable being on social media then you should refrain from using the platform because social media with all its pros still has its cons. It’s great to be on social media, to connect with the world at large and to put your voice out there. But again like everything in this world social media too has its downside.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rika, who recently became the first artiste to be signed by Warner Music India, further mentioned to IANS, “Social media is a part of life, it’s not the focal point. What you post on the Internet gives a peek into your personality. I feel it’s an extension of us as person. So, I would say one should use social media judiciously.”

Her ‘Hooked (Hot Stuff)’ with Swedish electronic music duo Galantis has garnered a lot of appreciation.

Rika stands for Chandrika Darbari, who’s a major pop sensation in the UK. Her hit single, No Need was ruling the charts in Britain, and became BBC’s one of the most popular songs for a week. The singer is born to a Serbian mother and an Indian father.

Additionally, she was also feted with the Rising Star award at the Asian Awards.

Must Read: BlackPink’s Jisoo Creates History With 1 Million Record On Pre-Orders For Her Debut Album ‘ME’, Becoming Officially The First Female K-Pop Soloist Joining Taylor Swift & Adele In The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News