Helen Flanagan turned up the heat this holiday season, offering her fans an irresistible peek into her sultry side on Instagram.

The 34-year-old former soap star posted two sizzling shots of herself rocking bold lingerie sets, showcasing her surgically-enhanced curves and toned figure in the most alluring way.

Helen Flanagan’s Sensual Instagram Post

In one photo, Helen stunned in a fiery red and black lace camisole that clung to her every curve. The seductive look was completed with a ‘come hither’ gaze and her blonde hair styled in a chic updo.

The second photo was equally tantalizing, with Helen slipping into a gold bra adorned with black scalloped edges, her flat stomach and long legs on full display as she held up a dreamy gold midi dress from House of CB.

The dress, which retails for approximately $270, featured a detachable bow, adding an extra touch of elegance to her seductive charm.

As she smiled and posed for the camera, her joy was contagious—especially with her boyfriend, Robbie Talbot, by her side. Robbie, who has been dating Helen since February, was seen helping her adjust the elegant bow on her dress, adding a touch of sweetness to the moment.

Helen Flanagan Went Through a Difficult Split with ex Scott Sinclair

Helen has certainly found love again after a difficult breakup with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair. In a recent post, she sweetly wished Robbie a happy birthday, describing him as “the loveliest, kindest, funniest man” she had ever met.

She captioned the post with, “Happy birthday @robbietalbs❤️The loveliest, kindest, funniest man I’ve ever met. Thank you for looking after me love you ❤️xxx”

Her words were a subtle dig at Scott, with whom she shares three children. The two split in 2022 after over a decade together, and Helen has since opened up about the toxic nature of their relationship, even admitting that Scott had blocked her on his phone.

Helen said that her relationship with Scott was unhealthy. “No disrespect to the father of my children, you know, I’ve had three children with him, and I always have a lot of love for him,” she said. “We’re both good people, but together we were very toxic. I think a toxic relationship can just damage your mental health a lot. Especially when you struggle with your mental health anyway.”

But now, with Robbie by her side, Helen is embracing a fresh start. She’s found someone who is not only supportive emotionally but also wonderful with her children and her mental health. As she put it, “I need someone that’s good for me mentally and emotionally,” and it’s clear Robbie has been that for her.

