Veteran British actress Maggie Smith (88), who is known for her roles in ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Harry Potter’, delighted the audience of 2023 Wimbledon, as she came dressed elegantly in a navy blue ensemble for a rare public appearance.

Maggie accessorised with a pair of black leather heels and a blue overcoat, while carrying a matching navy leather bag over her shoulder. She styled her bob in soft waves, while completing the elegant look with a touch of pink lipstick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Express UK, Maggie Smith smiled sweetly as she waved to fans who had spotted her at the world famous tennis tournament in London. She dressed for the occasion in a navy blue shirt dress covered in a chic dotted pattern.

Professor McGonagall of ‘Harry Potter’ was also joined by her co-star Emma Watson, 33, at Wimbledon who was pictured in the VIP area with her father. Pictures of Maggie Smith, enjoying the outing are viral all over the internet.

A fan club of the actress shared pictures on their Instagram Handle maggie smith forever. You can see the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Smith 💛 (@maggiesmithforever)

Some of the other big names in the Royal Box include, Princess of Wales, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Was Literally Born To Portray ‘Black Widow’ & This Throwback Pic Donning Sheer Mesh Ensemble Flaunting Her Side-B**bs Proves The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News