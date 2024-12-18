Hailey and Justin Bieber may have faced a lot of judgment and harassment while they navigated their relationship and went from dating to marriage in the past couple of years. Now, they are enjoying a joyous phase with the recent birth of their son Jack Blues Bieber. The couple seems to be happier than ever as they spend some glowing quality time together as a family.

Hailey and Justin have mostly kept things private and have chosen not to reveal Jack’s face either. They have been quite clear about not exposing too much of their child. Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin has now shared rare insights about his grandson. Here’s what the 58-year-old revealed.

Hailey Bieber’s Father Stephen Baldwin Opens Up About Grandson Jack Blues

During a conversation with TooFab, he shed some light on the 4-month-old munchkin. “We’re getting ready for Christmas with Baby Jack Blues. We’re excited. And he’s grown like a weed,” Baldwin said. Further gushing about his grandson, the producer added, “He looks like a little plump potato. He’s so cute. I can’t stand it.” He looked excited and wanted to reveal more.

“I want to say so much,” he expressed but managed to stop himself, being considerate of his daughter’s wish to not put out much information about Jack out on the Internet for everyone to see and comment on. For those unversed, this wasn’t the first time he experienced being a grandfather. His other daughter and Hailey’s sister Alaia Baldwin gave birth to Iris in 2020.

The baby girl, who is now 4 years old, even gave her dear grandfather a nickname that he is expecting Jacks to also call him by. “Grampy. We’re going with Grampy. But it’s with a W,” Baldwin revealed and stated that not many people know about it. “G-W-A-M-P-Y is Gwampy. So that’s kind of the handle I’ve been going with. It was my granddaughter Iris, my first grandchild. It was the name she gave me,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, Hailey has been very private about her motherhood. During a previous conversation with W magazine, he revealed that it was a super emotional time in the beginning for her. She expressed that while she was pregnant, she attempted to soak in as much time as possible of just her and Justin before the baby was born. She also accepted that she wasn’t too close with her family anymore because of her being very independent.

She told the portal, “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.” Even though Hailey has shared several pictures from the pregnancy, the only two photos of Jacks shared by the couple were from the announcement of his birth and a recent selfie. Neither of them featured his face, in sync with their want to keep him protected.

