Before the sold-out stadiums, Hollywood cameos, and fashion moments, Harry Styles was just a teen working at a bakery in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire. That’s right—long before he became a global pop sensation, Styles spent his Sundays at W. Mandeville Bakery, serving up pastries and bread with a side of charm. Believe it or not, fans still flock to that spot today, turning this cozy corner of Cheshire into a must-visit for Directioners worldwide.

At just 14, Styles worked the bakery counter, probably never imagining the restless fan base that would one day line up for a glimpse of his former life. These days, Holmes Chapel welcomes fans with open arms—and a giant banner featuring Harry in his bakery days hanging proudly inside W. Mandeville Bakery. The sign below cheekily reads, “People come from miles and miles for craft baking and Harry Styles.” It’s safe to say the bakery doesn’t mind the extra attention!

Harry’s connection to the village runs deep. Nestled among quaint shops, cafés, and the charming St. Luke’s Church, W. Mandeville Bakery captures Harry Styles’ humble beginnings. Fans arrive for the Sign of the Times but stay for the bakery’s renowned homemade cakes and pastries.

But it’s not just the sweets that draw the crowds. In true Harry fashion, the bakery unveiled a wax figure of him—dressed in bright orange and a feather boa, naturally. Fans flocked to snap pics with the life-sized tribute, celebrating the local roots of their favorite star.

And it’s not just the bakery that’s become a fan hotspot either! Holmes Chapel has embraced its link to Harry, offering guided walking routes highlighting his childhood haunts. For instance, the Grade II listed Twemlow Viaduct was even featured in This Is Us, the One Direction documentary, where Harry reminisces about growing up in the village. Fans can grab a map from the Holmes Chapel Partnership, ensuring they hit all the must-see spots while staying safe during their fangirl adventures.

Getting to this Harry landmark is a breeze. Two trains per hour from Manchester Piccadilly zip you straight to Holmes Chapel in 40 minutes. So, whether you’re craving a slice of cake or hunting for the perfect selfie at Harry’s old stomping grounds, it’s a trip you won’t regret. And while you’re there, why not grab something “Golden” from the bakery? After all, it’s the “Cherry” on top of any Styles fan’s journey.

In the end, Harry’s story is one of humble beginnings—proof that even megastars start somewhere. From rolling dough at W. Mandeville to winning awards and accolades, Harry’s journey from bakery boy to music icon is as sweet as it gets.

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: When Elizabeth Olsen Claimed She’d Be ‘Proud’ To Be Fired By Marvel After Horrible Filming Experience As Wanda

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News