David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s sitcom Friends was first broadcasted 28 years ago. The show quickly went on to become a hugely popular sitcom that gave more than just a haircut. Even to this day in 2022, it is still a phenomenon. All the main cast of the show, Mathew Perry, Matt Leblanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow received much love throughout the world.

Needless to say, after the sitcom appeared on Netflix, the show became even more accessible on demand for all the fans throughout the world. Millions of fans were watching it and rewatching it. The sitcom turned out to be a part of people’s day-to-day lives and is referenced within those lives regularly as well.

Now a survey was conducted by New York Daily News that revealed that Friends was voted as the greatest TV show ever produced in the mainstream media. The report even called the sitcom better than other lists of shows. The report caught the attention of Chandler M Bing aka Matthew Perry.

Perry then shared the report on his Instagram handle and caption it ‘Nice’. Take a look at it below:

Last year in May, the makers released the much-anticipated Friends: The Reunion special which was hosted by James Corden. The reunion special saw the main cast revisiting the sets of the original show and meeting with guests who appeared on the show as well as celebrity guests.

The main cast of the show Mathew Perry, Matt Leblanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow did table reads and re-enactments of Friends episodes. They even shared some behind-the-scenes anecdotes. The show’s co-creators, Kevin S. Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane also appeared on the special.

