Former Guns N' Roses Drummer Matt Sorum To Become A First-Time Father At 60

Guns N’ Roses former rocker Matt Sorum is set to become a first-time father at the age of 60.

The former Guns N’ Roses drummer and his wife, dancer and fashion designer Ace Harper, are expecting a baby girl later this year (21).

Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum & Ace Harper announced the happy news via People.com, sharing a video of themselves discovering the sex of their first child with a slice of pink cake.

“We are beyond elated with God’s gift of our baby girl,” Matt Sorum & Ace Harper said in a statement. “Of all the beautiful adventures we’ve been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family.

“We’re excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.”

Matt Sorum and Ace Harper wed in 2013. (MT/WNWCPL/KL)

