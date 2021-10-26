Emilia Clarke became a house name thanks to her performance as Daenerys Targaryen aka Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. While she’s also known for her other roles like Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, did you know she could have also been part of another hit film? Well, this film was Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey.

In a past conversation, Clarke got candid about being approached for the role of Anastasia Steele in the film series and also delved into the reason why she said to the film. Read on to know all about it.

In a past conversation with Marie Claire, for their July 2015 issue, Emilia Clarke got candid about life and during the char spoke about turning down the role of Anastasia Steele in the blockbuster hit Fifty Shades of Grey. In her conversation, Clarke said the reason behind it was her fear of being typecast due to the racy role.

While talking to the publication, Emilia Clarke said, “I really wanted to work with [Fifty Shades director] Sam Taylor-Johnson because she’s fucking amazing.” She continued, “But there is a huge amount of nudity in the film. I’ll never say, ‘I’m never doing n*dity’ because I’ve already done it, but I thought I might get stuck in a pigeonhole that I would have struggled to get out of.”

In a past conversation The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke – while talking about with Fifty Shades of Grey, also said, “I did a minimal amount (of n*ked scenes) and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to [Fifty Shades], where the entire thing is about s*nsuality and s*x and being n*ked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.’”

Talking about Fifty Shades of Grey, the Sam Taylor-Johnson directorial starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in lead roles. The film was based on E. L. James’ 2011 novel of the same name and followed the story of a college graduate who begins a sadomasochistic relationship with a young business magnate. The first film was released in 2015.

Would you have like to see Emilia Clarke play Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey instead of Sakota Johnson? Let us know in the comments.

