Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s psychological thriller, Enemy is often revisited for its unique yet somewhat ambiguous ending—the unexplainable appearance of a spider. Known for sci-fi tentpoles like Blade Runner: 2049, Arrival, and Dune 2, the director speaks through visuals and themes rather than merely dialogues turning the seemingly bleak and inaccessible narrative of Enemy into a thought-provoking character study. Spoilers Ahead!

Enemy features a dual performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, who portrays the actor, Anthony Claire, as well as the college professor, Adam Bell. Going through a midlife crisis, Adam becomes fixated on Anthony due to the uncanny resemblance in their appearance until the latter pressurizes him into switching places with him. In the final moments, Anthony’s pregnant wife Helen (Sarah Gadon), who is used to her husband’s abusive behavior, embraces Adam for his kind nature. At the same time, Adam’s girlfriend Mary (Mélanie Laurent) ends up in an argument with Anthony, and the two end up in a car crash. Following this story on its surface, Enemy abruptly ends with Helen turning into a massive tarantula, leaving Adam—as well as the viewers—shocked.

The ending scene is not the only instance in Enemy to thematically present a spider. One of the first things we see during the opening credits is a private sex society where women crush spiders for onlookers. The motif of the spiders and their webs continues through Adam and Anthony’s identical dreams, which showcase a gigantic spider hovering over the city, as well as a naked woman with a spider’s head. The metaphorical take on the plot suggests that Adam and Anthony are, in fact, the same person, with Anthony being the abusive personality of the pair who, in his quest to attend the sex club, continuously cheats on Helen.

At the end of Enemy, when Adam is living as Anthony, he accepts another invitation to the club right before witnessing his wife turning into a spider. The chronology can be considered to conclude that Anthony is responsible for Helen’s transformation, as she has been reduced to a mere object to be disposed of for his gratification. The hypothesis gains further support from the spider’s (or Helen’s) reaction, as she recoils in terror against the wall upon seeing her husband. Subsequently, Anthony’s expression shifts to hopelessness and resignation, suggesting that it is Adam’s light bulb moment, and yet again, he is succumbing to the darker aspects of his personality.

The opening credits of Enemy create another not-to-be-missed case with the phrase: “Chaos is order yet undeciphered.” This enigmatic statement sets the tone for the film’s exploration of complexity and the struggle to find meaning within oneself. The line parallels the story’s constant reminder that humans—like spiders—are almost always at risk of being trapped in webs that are their own manifestation. Not only does every Adam have an Anthony within their psyche, but they are also harboring a dangerous enemy.

