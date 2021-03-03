Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi are well known for buying expensive properties and flipping them for sale. The daytime talk-show host, who recently bought a gated Beverly Hills estate from Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, has listed it for sale.

Advertisement

Ellen and Portia are two of showbiz’s most prolific buyers and sellers of high-end homes. The famous talk-show host bought the 2-story monster of a property from the Maroon 5 frontman back in 2019. Reportedly the property covers about 10,000 square feet and is fully loaded.

Advertisement

As reported by Mansion Global, the 1933 English Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills is listed for sale with a jaw-dropping price tag of $53.5 million. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought the mansion for $42.5 million from Adam, who owned it for a little over a year.

Before selling it to Ellen, Levine and his wife model Behati Prinsloo spent a considerable amount updating the place. The renovation included the interiors, grounds and few other amenities, which in total set the star back about $8 million.

Ellen DeGeneres’ mansion has a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, a sunken tennis court, a built-in bar in the dining room, an indoor gym, a spa and a completely separate guest house. Spanning more than 10,000 square feet, the property has reclaimed wood floors, a living room with a stone fireplace and white plaster walls. The property also has outdoor entertaining areas and patios.

Previously, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi listed the sale of their Bali-inspired Montecito compound. In November last year, the property was sold at $33.3 million. They purchased an estate in the same upscale California enclave in September for $49 million.

So what do you think about Ellen DeGeneres’ new property that is up for sale? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Accidental Weight Loss, Says “I Don’t Count Calories Anymore”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube