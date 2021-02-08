Dwayne Johnson may not have been a part of those playing at Super Bowl 2021, but he as a footballer is still headline-worthy. The wrestler-turned-actor took to social media on Sunday and shared that his college rookie card’s value is rising and has been sold for close to $50K.

For the unversed, before becoming a professional wrestler and then popular actor, Johnson played college football at the University of Miami. He hoped of one day joining the NFL and playing at the Super Bowl.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dwayne Johnson shared a pic of the bids on his college rookie card. Along with it, he posted a huge caption reading, “This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card’s value continues to rise has become so surreal to me 🤯”

Dwayne Johnson’s post continued reading, “Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later… On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder!”

His post further read, “I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one-bit #unpredictablelife #94” The card had 50 bids with the highest one being $45.1K

For those wondering about Dwayne Johnson’s football career, the Fast and Furious franchise actor played defensive tackle at Miami for four years during the ’90s. During that time, the team won the national championship in 1991. Despite his impressive play, Johnson’s football career ended the year he graduated. His football career also included a short stint in the Canadian Football League.

In 2015, Dwayne Johnson revealed in an Oprah’s Master Class special that he suffered from depression when he failed to reach the NFL.

