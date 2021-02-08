Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza dance drama film ABCD (Anybody Can Dance) was one of the box office hit of 2013. It’s sequel ABCD 2 in 2015 with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead also received rave reviews from critics and audience. Since then fans have been waiting with bated breath for the third instalment to be announced.

Now the fans have a reason to rejoice. After eight years after the release of the first film, the filmmaker has revealed that ABCD 3 is on cards. The filmmaker has confirmed that he is planning a third part of the franchise and soon casting will kick-off.

Talking to the Times Of India, Remo D’Souza said, “Yes, definitely. I am planning the third part of the series. We are working on the script; it is almost ready. We will announce it soon. ‘ABCD’ is with Disney, so I am trying to get the title back. Most probably we will get it and call the third film ‘ABCD 3’ only.”

While Remo D’Souza has confirmed that he is planning for the third part of the film, he did not reveal the cast of the film. He said, “As for the cast, I cannot reveal names yet, but it has to be a dancer.”

Remo was also hospitalized in December 2020 after suffering a heart attack. Thankfully, he received medical attention on time, and all is well now. Talking about it, the choreographer-filmmaker said to mid-day, “It was just a regular day. I had my breakfast and went to the gym. Lizelle (wife) and I share the same trainer, who was already training her. So, I was waiting for my turn, and in the meanwhile, I did some brisk walking on the treadmill and stretching on the foam roller. Then, I was just sitting idle, waiting for my turn.”

Remo D’Souza then continued, “As soon as Lizelle finished, I got up, but I started feeling pain at the centre of my chest. Since it wasn’t in my left arm, I thought it was because of acidity. So, I drank water. But the pain was still there, so I told my trainer that we should cancel the training for the day. This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack.”

So what do you think about Remo’s ABCD 3? Let us know in the comments.

