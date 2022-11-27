Dwayne Johnson’s famous 8000-calorie diet is a lie? At least, that’s what a fitness model claims. The Rock has had a long and successful career as an actor as well as a professional wrestler. He is one of those few people, like John Cena, who have conquered both worlds.

Just recently, the actor made his DCEU debut in Black Adam. He played the titular role in the film, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and more. The film also had a cameo of Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Coming back to the point, recently, fitness coach Greg Doucette, debunked Dwayne Johnson’s famous 8000-calorie diet. For the unversed, The Rock is known for his well-fed diet and often posts snaps of the food he eats on social media. It is said that he consumes 6000 to 8000 calories every day, ranging from 5 to 7 meals per day.

To give you a perspective of just how much that is, women are supposed to consume 2000 calories per day while men can take up to 2500. Dwayne Johnson’s intake is four times more than that allegedly. However, now, Greg Doucette has claimed that this is a big fat lie. Taking to his YouTube channel, the fitness coach addressed this and said that consuming that many calories per day is not possible.

“I ride bikes, I do a ton of cardio. I can tell you there is no way The Rock burns enough calories to average 8,000-6,000 calories a day and look like this,” Greg said. “If he actually ate those kinds of calories, 6 to 8 thousand calories a day, he would be a hundred pounds overweight,” he added. Greg went on to say, “The Rock’s lying.”

While talking about Dwayne Johnson, he recently also hit the headlines after saying that Henry Cavill is the greatest Superman actor of all time.

