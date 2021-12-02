Country legend Dolly Parton says she is not “all that” and said it makes her “cringe” when she sees people put celebrities on pedestals and “worship them more than they worship God”.

Advertisement

Speaking to People magazine after being named one of the publication’s People of the Year, she said: “I have to honestly tell you, I was a little bit sceptical of being put on the cover as one of the People of the Year.”

Advertisement

“Because that’s a lot of pressure. But, yeah, it’s like, I am not all that. I’m glad that I stand for enough stuff to where I’m not the worst person in the world. But I don’t want to be worshipped, because there’s a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship,” said Dolly Parton.

“And I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God. And I just — I cringe at it sometimes.”

However, she’s happy to inspire people through her own actions, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Dolly Parton added: “But if I can set an example, then that’s great.”

The 75-year-old singer donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University late last year, which helped fund research for the Moderna vaccine.

Dolly Parton said: “I’m kind of addicted to the feeling of giving. Knowing that I’m doing something good for someone else.”

And when it comes to her business, Parton said how her outlook is to be open to getting the right people on board to cover her own shortcomings.

Must Read: ‘Rust’ Accident Controversy: New Details Pop Up Regarding The Source Of Live Rounds At The Set

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube