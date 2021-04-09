ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Avengers, reassemble! On Thurday, it has been announced that the much-awaited Disneyland Avengers Campus will debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned. The entertainment section witnessed a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new section of the Anaheim Park that merges Marvel heroes into the Magic Kingdom had been set to open last July, but was upended by the long pandemic closure.

The Avengers Campus includes a Spider-Man attraction that allows riders to sling webs with their bare hands, and gives guests a chance to team up with Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

