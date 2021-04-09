ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Avengers, reassemble! On Thurday, it has been announced that the much-awaited Disneyland Avengers Campus will debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned. The entertainment section witnessed a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new section of the Anaheim Park that merges Marvel heroes into the Magic Kingdom had been set to open last July, but was upended by the long pandemic closure.
Trending
Katy Perry Once Kissed A Teenager Contestant On American Idol, Netizens Slammed Her Calling Her ‘Poisonous’ & The Kiss ‘Forced’
The park itself is scheduled to reopen April 30, with coronavirus restrictions in place, after a shutdown of more than a year.
The Avengers Campus includes a Spider-Man attraction that allows riders to sling webs with their bare hands, and gives guests a chance to team up with Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and The Wasp.
Must Read: Mrs World 2020 Caroline Jurie Arrested Over Snatching & Hurting Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 Pushpika De Silva
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement