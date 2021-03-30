Tom Cruise and his marriages have always been a topic of discussion. To date, he has gotten married thrice, but all three marriages failed and ended up in divorce. Well, that is not the only common thing between these marriages. You will be shocked to know that each of the actor’s wife turned 33 when they separated from him.

It may or may not be a coincidence that every single one of Tom Cruise's ex-wives was the same age when he ended his marriage with them.

It may or may not be a coincidence that every single one of Tom Cruise‘s ex-wives was the same age when he ended his marriage with them. The year that each of them turned 33 was the year the actor separated from them.

Tom Cruise’s controversial connection with the Church of Scientology is well-known, and some suggest that this might have something to do with 33 being the unlucky number for anybody who takes the actor as their husband. According to New York Daily News, 33 is a significant number in Scientology and is known as the “Master Teacher”, and it symbolizes altruism.

His first wife, actress Mimi Rogers was 31 years old when she married Cruise in 1987. Tom Cruise was 24 at the time when he tied the knot with Rogers, who is the ex-wife of Scientologist Jim Rogers. It is believed that Rogers, who was six years senior to the Top Gun star, was the only one who helped pique Cruise’s interest in Scientology. On January 16, 1990, when Rogers was 33 years old, the couple announced their divorce just a few days before his 24th birthday on the 27th of the same month.

Second in line to marry Tom Cruise was actress, Nicole Kidman who was 23 years old when she exchanged wedding vows with her co-star on the eve of Christmas in 1990. In the decade that they were married, they also adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. Their representative announced their split in February 2001, just a couple of months after they completed their 10th wedding anniversary.

The last of the three to marry Cruise was Katie Holmes, and together they became parents to daughter, Suri, in April 2006, before tying the knot in November 2006. However, in June 2012, 33-year-old Holmes filed for divorce, and within a couple of weeks, things were settled.

Now you tell us what do you think about this fact? Do you think Tom Cruise divorcing his wives when they were 33-years-old just a mere coincidence?

