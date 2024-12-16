From his unforgettable turn in Titanic and that tear-jerking goodbye to Rose became instant classics to his mind-bending performance in Inception, Leonardo DiCaprio’s scenes always stand out.

Then there’s The Revenant, where his rugged, bloody face became a memorable visual of raw survival. But let’s not forget The Great Gatsby, the glittering spectacle where Leo brought Jay Gatsby’s charm and mystery to life. With that iconic green light and his suave, yet tortured performance, DiCaprio cemented his place as the king of cinematic moments. But did you there is one iconic moment that happened by chance?

The Great Gatsby This Scene Happened By Chance

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Lucy Fisher spilled the beans on how one of The Great Gatsby’s most iconic moments wasn’t planned at all. He shared that the crew showed up to shoot, only to be met with a torrential downpour.

She said, “To pivot is a huge part of our job. On [2013’s The Great Gatsby], to shoot the scene where Gatsby meets Daisy, we drove two hours to our location and it was pouring rain the entire day. We left trucks stuck in the mud; it was that kind of rain. We went back again and it was pouring again the third time. We said, ‘We’ll shoot it in the rain.’ It was not how it was in the book, but it was a great scene. We said, “We’ll shoot it in the rain.”

Fisher continued, “Leo [DiCaprio] comes in drenched. That was what we had and that’s what we used. The best producers and the best directors try to get the best from whoever they have. Newer directors — and there are some that are geniuses out of the box, God bless them — but some of them want to control it too much. For me, the biggest pleasure is when I can say, “In a million years, I could have never thought of that. Thank you.”

What Was The Great Gatsby About?

The Great Gatsby is Baz Luhrmann’s colorful, over-the-top take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. The story centers on Nick Carraway, a writer who gets pulled into the glamorous yet tragic world of his mysterious millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby. Leonardo DiCaprio shines as Gatsby, bringing his signature charm to the role, while Carey Mulligan plays the beautiful Daisy. With its glitzy parties, unforgettable soundtrack, and visually stunning scenes, this adaptation is a wild ride through the roaring twenties, showing us that sometimes, the American Dream comes with a lot more drama than you’d expect.

