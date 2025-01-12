In a brutally honest chat with GQ, the Aquaman star straight-up called the movie “a big pile of s**t.” Yikes. Jason Momoa, cast as the iconic vengeful Cimmerian warrior, had all the ingredients for a hit – big budget, a legendary character, and his usual badass energy.

The plot: Conan hunting down the guys who killed his dad and bringing his girl back from the dead. Classic revenge story, no? Except, it flopped hard. With a $90M (AUD $127m) budget, it only brought in $63.5M (AUD $89.75m, £52.02m).

The critics weren’t exactly throwing roses at it either. With a brutal 25 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it quickly became clear that the hype was not worth the delivery. Despite his best efforts, Jason Momoa couldn’t hide his disappointment. “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked,” he alluded candidly. “Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s**t.”

Conan might’ve been a flop, but Momoa didn’t let it slow him down. Now, he’s known for owning every role, ready to break out from the macho tough-guy mold.

“I want to be moved, I want something new,” he said, explaining his shift in priorities. And it seems that shift is already happening. This time, instead of punching people in the face (and losing epic battles), he’s going for something different: the villain role in Fast & Furious 10. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life,” he teased. Let’s just say, this villain is going to make some serious fashion statements – purple and pink nails with a matching lavender car. No big deal.

So, yeah, Conan the Barbarian was a mess. But Jason Momoa turned it into the best “I told you so” comeback ever. From a flop to an iconic Hollywood hero, his career trajectory is proof that you can take the hits, embrace the weird stuff, and still come out on top, just like the real-life peacock he’s become.

