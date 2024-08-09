Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed Captain Marvel’s $426.8 million domestic gross to become the eighth highest-grossing MCU film in the United States. Not only that, Deadpool and Wolverine also entered the tenth spot in the highest-grossing superhero films both domestically and worldwide.

Deadpool and Wolverine continued to smash records nearly two weeks after its theatrical release. The film, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, reached another milestone on Thursday, August 8, 2024, cementing its position as one of Marvel’s top earners. The third film in the Deadpool franchise has outgrossed its predecessors’ lifetime earnings domestically, internationally, and globally.

Deadpool 1 earned $363M at the domestic box office and $418.8M overseas for a worldwide cume of $781.9 million. Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 earned $322.5 domestically and $461.7 internationally for a $786.3 global take. While Deadpool 1 and 2 were a blockbuster hit, they didn’t come close to mirroring the tremendous box office performance of Deadpool and Wolverine.

After just two weeks in the theaters, the Shawn Levy-directed film earned $431M at the domestic box office. Deadpool and Wolverine have surpassed 2019’s Captain Marvel’s $426.8 statewide take to become the eighth highest-grossing MCU film of all time in the U.S.

It is also the eighth highest-grossing MCU film worldwide. As of Thursday, Deadpool and Wolverine’s overseas gross stood at $472.3 million, bringing the Global cume to $903.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine added another milestone achievement after it entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing superhero films in the U.S., surpassing Wonder Woman’s ($412.5M) and Captain Marvel’s ($426.8M) domestic take.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

