French DJ David Guetta believes that the coming years will be the “best years for dance music in history” as clubbers return to partying following the pandemic.

Guetta told the Evening Standard: “I think it is part of human nature to take things for granted after a while.

“I think people were taking life they way it was for granted. After Covid, parties are now actually insane. It’s a whole different thing, when we get on stage it is a madhouse. I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history.”, David Guetta said.

The superstar DJ shared that some of his biggest hits have been released in times of global unrest and believes that the public like to seek escapism through the medium of dance music, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Guetta said: “Every time there is a big crisis, it is good for dance music. People just need to forget everything and have a good time and let go and dance.

“As a music producer, my experience shows me that the biggest hits that I have had in my career – the biggest hit was ‘I Gotta Feeling’ (with the Black Eyed Peas) and that was in the middle of the financial crisis.”, he added

David Guetta continued: “With Covid, dance music was not hot anymore, but now it’s back so strong. I think there is a connection with people going through crisis and the need of gathering together and forgetting about everything.”

Guetta has worked with some of music’s biggest stars but has revealed that he is desperate for a collaboration with Adele.

The ‘When Love Takes Over’ hitmaker shared: “I have a dream of making a record with Adele. It is technical but the kind of chords that she loves are exactly the same type of chords I love.”

