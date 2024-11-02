Cover songs of famously released tracks are a treat to hear each time. These artists covering popular tracks sometimes add their unique spin to it. Take Boyce Avenue, for example. The band makes stunning acoustic covers of several popular tracks and has gained immense stardom. Since there is easy access to social media, everyone has begun to take on the chance to showcase their skills in anticipation of gaining recognition and fame. While doing so, specific individuals have achieved fame after showing an eccentric side to their talents.

Darshan Magdum is a young content creator on Instagram who shot to fame after posting covers of popular songs like “Hymn for the Weekend” and “Blinding Lights,” to name a few. The USP of this singer is that his renditions resemble a karaoke-like singing session. He sings with a slight smile on his face but without reflecting the genuine emotion in the song. When it comes to matching the notes of the original track or lending his spin to it, Darshan just sticks to a simplistic singing style with rare attempts for a high note that is often off-the-mark. Whether this young man is truly talented or part of the meme culture is open to discussion. But one thing is for sure – people love and support Darshan’s music covers. He has been featured in collaborations as well.

Recently, he posted covers of Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s song “Die With A Smile” and Bruno Mars and Rose’s “APT.” His work was well loved and well received, so much so that Bruno Mars and Rose shared the respected song covers on their Instagram. Darshan took to his Instagram to share his excitement after finding the news. When trained and famous singers share any cover, it encourages artists.

In today’s world, where anything and everything can potentially go viral and blow out of proportion on the internet, separating natural talent from a gimmick has become quite challenging. Some might argue that Darshan’s singing is quite off-tune, and they won’t be wrong. Compared to several other song covers, Darshan’s covers feel like a gimmick that aims to elicit a giggle or two from the viewer.

There is little to enjoy regarding quality, but if you are looking for humor, there is something to react to. His song covers have been used and re-used on the internet to poke fun and make a show out of someone’s average performance. Darshan might have started as an object of the meme culture, but the young boy has some talent. He needs a little practice and proper coaching, and perhaps he will genuinely shine as a vocalist.

