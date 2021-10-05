Advertisement

Hollywood star Daniel Craig, who has played the suave spy for the final time in ‘No Time To Die’, feels “lucky” to have been getting the opportunity to essay the role and also admitted that it’s been a challenge.

Craig, who first starred as James Bond in ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006, said: “I am very proud of what we have done. I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years.”

Advertisement

“What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what just happened. Sometimes it was a slog, it has gone like that (snaps his fingers),” Daniel Craig added.

Daniel Craig also shared that it’s impossible to explain his Bond experience, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I have changed immeasurably since I began this in my professional life, and in my personal life.”

“I try to self-examine a little bit. It’s given me a confidence that I didn’t have when I started off, this confidence to sort of try and make the best of what you have and make the best movies you can. That is all I have ever tried to do (with) these films,” Daniel Craig said.

The actor stars in ‘No Time To Die’ alongside Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Lashana Lynch.

He feels fortunate to have worked with so many talented people on the franchise.

Craig explained: “We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world. That is all I ever, ever wanted out of this.”

Must Read: Marvel’s Black Panther 2 In July 2022 To Avatar 2 In December 2022, Disney India Announces Their Illustrious Release Slate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube