Well, that leak wasn’t just some harmless spoiler. Turns out, it was actually part of a massive cyberattack on Sony Entertainment. Of course, fans were buzzing, but Daniel Craig’ didn’t hold back as he has recently addressed the incident. Clearly showcasing the frustration.

Daniel Craig Address James Bond Script Leak

In a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, Daniel Craig discussed the security around Knives Out 3 and reflected on the infamous Spectre script leak. Though it wasn’t catastrophic, the actor shared his thoughts on how disheartening it was for the cast and crew working on the project.

He shared, “They kind of have to be. But there is also, again, going back to that: ‘This is the most essential thing in the world’ thing. Like, come on, let’s get some reality into this. I don’t want the script to be out there. The last thing I want this to do is for the script to be out. For Knives Out 3, people are looking for that script—just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you. With Bond, there was a script leaked. “

Craig continued, “It wasn’t the script we shot, but it was a script that had many ideas about what we shot. It’s like, Oh, come on. Again, ‘the most important thing in the world,’ but so many people were working so hard to put that out, to get it out. It was a bizarre thing to do; like, somebody wants to ruin it for everybody.”

How Did Script Leak Impacted Spectre?

Of course, the major script leak in 2014 was a major headache for the entire team of Spectre, revealing not just spoilers but also the film’s massive $300 million budget. And on top of that, things became worse when it leaked the personal details about celebrities and shady exchanges between execs trashing the movie’s ending. Even decades later, Daniel Craig remembers the emotional toll it took on everyone involved.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Once Shared His Honest & Unfiltered Thoughts On The Kardashians: “All Those Ridiculous People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News