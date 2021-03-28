Chrissy Teigen was so anxious as a teenager, she wet the bed until she was 16.

The model, TV personality and cookbook author was playing a game on a segment of America’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, on which she was asked what three words she would tell her 18-year-old self.

“It’ll work out,” Chrissy Teigen told Kelly Clarkson, admitting she was so unsure of herself as a youngster.

Chrissy Teigen added, “I was just such a nervous nelly all the time. I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, I didn’t know if anyone liked me, I didn’t know if I did good on this test, I just never knew anything.”

“I was so anxious,” she added. “I wet the bed ’til I was like, 16. Yeah. Truly so anxious.” (LOT/WNVKC/MT)

