Model Chrissy Teigen requested the official Twitter account of the President Of United States Joe Biden to unfollow her.

Chrissy Tiegen is known for her frequently raunchy tweets. She used to be one of 13 people followed by POTUS on Twitter, reports dailymail.co.uk.

However, she wrote on Twitter: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

It seems she was concerned about him seeing her explicit language on the micro-blogging website.

As soon as Biden unfollowed her, she posted a few curse words and added: “I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen penned an emotional note about the loss of her son, and said she is full of regret that she did not look at his face when he was born.

Chrissy posted a motley of pictures on Instagram from a shoot in Mexico that was being done around the time she was expecting her third child, Jack. In the first image, Teigen is lying in bed dressed in a white sating outfit. The second picture has her along with her husband, singer John Legend. She is seen sitting on the bed dressed in satin-lace nightwear.

The third picture has her sitting by the pool dressed in a white see-through outfit, all drenched.

“These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks,” she wrote on Instagram.

