Rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently took to her social media to share an adorable video of her daughter singing to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a video posted to the ‘WAP’ hitmaker’s Instagram stories — that has since been replaced with new clips — Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari appears to request her mom play a specific song, to which Cardi, 29, replies “The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?”

According to ‘People’, Kulture, 4, proceeds to sing some words from ‘Bad Romance’, then gets a little shy as she gets to the “want your bad romance” portion. After her performance, Kulture asks in the video for the song again, saying “now put it!” with a big grin. “My baby so pretty,” Cardi B wrote on the post.

While talking about Lady Gaga, the A Star is Born actress recently hit the headlines after it was revealed that she will be playing the iconic role of Harley Quinn in Joker 2, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Coming back to Cardi B, she and husband Offset, 30, also share an 11-month-old son, Wave Set. Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

‘People’ adds that the Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter recently shared some snaps of her daughter’s birthday festivities, where Cardi and her little one wore matching outfits for the mermaid-themed bash.

“I got your back, your front and sides. BIG 4,” Cardi B captioned the photos.

