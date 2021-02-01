Cardi B is one of the most popular rappers in the world right now. Married to Offset, the rap queen enjoys a massive fan following with over 81 million followers on Instagram. The WAP singer released an announcement video on her Instagram but what got our attention was the song played in the background. It was Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’.

Cardi is popular among her fans for her candid behaviour, grounded attitude towards life and not giving a flying f*ck about anyone’s opinion in this whole wide world.

Cardi B took to her official Twitter account and shared a video with a caption that read, “I got an announcement to make tomorrow”. Now the video sent the internet into a frenzy for the song that was played in the background. It was none other than our own ‘nightingale’ Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

One user commented, “Kaliyon ka Chaman in the bg”. Another user commented, “Omg an Indian song in the background”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The last time Cardi B took to her Twitter to make an announcement, it was for WAP. Her fans have been discussing if it’s a new single or an announcement for the album. We are more than excited about whatever she has planned in the box for her fans.

Meanwhile, Cardi B was spotted alongside her husband Offset in Beverly Hills on Friday. The red and black transparent dress was designed with an asymmetrical cut. The borders along with the turtleneck witnessed a white knit fabric that flaunted her curves in the perfect way. The rapper wore black lingerie in her sheer dress, including n**ple pasties and a thong!

