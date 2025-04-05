Even pop royalty faces royal snubs. Can you believe it? Britney Spears, the one and only, spilled some tea. It turns out she once had a virtual vibe when going with Prince William. Emails were exchanged, and dinner plans were hatched. But guess what? The royal RSVP turned into a royal ghosting!

The Princess of Pop dished on this during a chat on a British talk show. She told Frank Skinner about their brief online connection. They traded emails for a bit, she revealed. William was even supposed to swing by and see her. But, alas, it never actually happened.

“Yeah, it was just like, all blown out of proportion — we exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” the songstress explained on The Frank Skinner Show.

Skinner, ever the curious host, straight-up asked her. “You were blown out by Prince William?” Spears’ breezy reply? “Yeah.” Now, why did the young prince ditch the pop princess? The Toxic singer herself was clueless. But the Sun tabloid had the scoop. Apparently, Wills opted for a spot of fox hunting instead.

Spears, who was in the UK promoting her bop Overprotected, clarified a few things. She and Harry had never actually met in real life. Those rumors of a secret cyber romance? Totally bogus, she said.

Back then, Spears was all loved up with *NSYNC heartthrob Justin Timberlake. But she’s always been vocal about her admiration for some Brit celebs. Prince William was on that list, alongside football legend David Beckham.

Speaking of Becks, Spears was buzzing about an upcoming Pepsi commercial. They were set to film it together for the World Cup. “I think he’s cute,” she confessed to The Associated Press (via ABC News). She was even hoping he’d teach her some soccer moves.

During the TV interview, Skinner playfully suggested the now 43-year-old might want to set her sights elsewhere. After all, Prince William was a major catch. But it looks like even a prince couldn’t resist the allure of a good fox hunt. So, there you have it. A little slice of pop-royal history. Spears got ghosted by a prince.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Stan Lee Admitted Creating X-Men Wasn’t Easy After Fantastic Four’s Success: “I Took The Cowardly Way Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News