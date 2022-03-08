When you have a multi-million dollar universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is important for the makers to maintain continuity and consistency in their projects. Eagle eyes fans are quick to notice any changes or similarities, and hence the makers were of WandaVision were in a fix when deciding what runes to use in the show.

Advertisement

As per a recent report we came across, the magical runes – which played an important part in the final standoff between Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and the emergence of the Scarlet Witch, had to be altered a lot. At one point, the Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther was the reason for it. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

As reported by The Direct, the upcoming release of The Art of WandaVision book contains quotes from senior artist Jana Schrimer – a member of the Visual Development team, on the changes made to the runes shown in the Disney+ show. As per the article, Schrimer notes that some of the early concepts for the runes in the Elizabeth Olsen- Paul Bettany (Vision) show changed because they were too similar to the Wakandan language used in Black Panther.

As per the article, while talking about the runes used in WandaVision, Schrimer said, “It was very much a back and forth as to what kind of runes they wanted.” She continued, “The first symbols I did I remember them saying looked too much like snowflakes. Other concepts they said looked a bit too inspired by the Wakandan-style language, so they didn’t choose those. In the end, the final symbols had more of a traditional, witchy look.”

Talking about the runes used in WandaVision, they played a pivotal part in Wanda absorbing Agatha’s power and ascending into the Scarlet Witch. The runes first came into play when Kathryn Hahn’s character used them to take away Wanda’s powers. For those who don’t know, as per the MCU narrative in this show, only the person who casts the runes can still use their powers inside them. In the series finale, Wanda turned the tables when she cast runes inside the Westview sphere.

While Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda aka Scarlet Witch was a hero in her previous MCU appearances, all eyes are now on her to see if she’s a friend or foe in the upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film releases on May 6.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Idina Menzel Responds To Ukrainian Girl Singing ‘Let It Go’ From Frozen, “We See You, We Really, Really See You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube