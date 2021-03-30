We all thought that year 2020 was the worst that God could offer us. And although 2021 started on a high-note, soon breakup news started flooding in. Today, we bring you the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021 including Kim Kardashian – Kanye West to Ben Affleck – Ana de Armas. Read to know more.

These breakups came as a shock to all the fans and honestly, we have had a difficult time digesting the news.

Let’s take a look at the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021:

Kim Kardashian – Kanye West

If the reports are to be believed, Kim Kardashian was trying to save her marriage with rapper Kanye West for a long time because of her kids. But it was the rapper’s political move that the last string that got pulled when he decided to run for the presidency.

According to a source close to E! News, “She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time, but it’s just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad.” The couple shares four kids together named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Ana de Armas – Ben Affleck

Ben and Ana decided to part ways after almost a year of being together. We really thought that this was a serious one as we saw Armas spending time with Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s kids.

A source close to People revealed, “Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to, since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Ashley Benson – G-Eazy

Yet another short-lived romance! After breaking up with model and actress Cara Delevingne, the Pretty Little Liars alum was soon spotted kissing G-Eazy. The two were often spotted taking strolls in the neighbourhood together and with friends.

Their breakup came as a surprise to everyone around as they looked head over heels for each other. They broke up in less than a year of dating and a source close to People revealed that ‘it didn’t end well’ between the couple and neither of them publicly addressed their split.

Camila Mendes – Grayson Vaughan

After a lot of speculation, Camila Mendes made her relationship official with photographer Grayson Vaughan Instagram official back in September 2020. The Riverdale actress shared a lovey-dovey post on Instagram (which is now deleted) and captioned it, “that long distance kind of love 🤍”

Mendes’ friend and co-actor Madelaine Petsch also commented on the Instagram post and wrote, “I’m not crying!!!! You are!!!! 🥺” 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman also commented on the post and wrote, “FINALLY PUBLIC” Katherine Langford commented on the same and wrote, “Happy for you 🥰” To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actress Lana Condor commented on the post too and wrote, “Vibesss”.

Which was the most shocking biggest celebrity breakup of 2021 for you? Tell us in the comments below.

