Beyonce and Jay Z are the most glamorous and fabulous couples in Hollywood and worldwide. The two have captivated many hearts by just getting together. Their fans went haywire when the singer and the rapper formed The Carters and released their first album, ‘Everything Is Love’.

Queen B recently released her Virgo season yearbook, which features photos of celebrities, on her website. Rumours of a collaboration with BTS sparked after she featured Jungkook’s childhood photo.

Beyonce and Jay Z haven’t stopped giving their fans a chance to be amazed by them. The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer and the rapper recently appeared in Tiffany & Co’s About Love campaign. The duo is the new face of the luxury jewellery company.

Beyonce channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn while she adorned in the famed 128.54 carats Tiffany Diamond. It made her the fifth female who has ever worn the gem. It also marked the first time that it has been featured in a campaign. Beyonce looked amazing in the black gown, sheer panels and a pair of mesh elbow gloves, while Jay Z looked dapper in a suit.

the way they styled Beyoncé to reinvent Audrey Hepburns iconic opening in Breakfast at Tiffany’s pic.twitter.com/zLgEY4pXij — oni (@__Onixivy_) August 23, 2021

While talking with PEOPLE, the couple said, “Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate.” Alexandre Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany’s, also said, “Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values.”

Before Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Audrey Hepburn, E. Sheldon Whitehouse and Gal Gadot have worn the Tiffany diamond necklace. The diamond is valued at $30 million and was reportedly put on sale once for 24 hours for only $5 million. Beyonce and Jay Z rocked the campaign and looked absolutely stunning.

