Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly back and how. The couple was spotted last night getting cosy with each other on a date night at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood. The pictures of the same are going viral but that’s not what we have got for you but a throwback picture from 2003 where their PDA hot kiss amid a Lakers game stole the show.

A lot of their fans are really happy for the couple now that they are back together and honestly, we are really rooting for them.

Today we bring back a picture where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended a Los Angeles Lakers v. San Antonio Spurs playoff game at the Staples Center on May 11, 2003, in LA. Both of them looked madly in love with each other and shared a passionate kiss during the game.

Imagine your boyfriend kissing you amid an intense basketball game? Well, he’s definitely a keeper.

Take a look at the picture here:

Don’t they look so good together? We are so happy that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was earlier dating Alex Rodriguez and the two were engaged and were gonna get married soon.

According to E! News, a source close to Alex has revealed that the ex-MLB player was highly shocked with this recent reunion. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently jetted off for a week-long vacation to Montana, where they attended a Vax Live concert.

As per the reports, Alex Rodriguez believed that the couple would reconnect again and try to get in touch with her for the same. Apparently, Rodriguez reached out to JLo and has reportedly told her “he’s upset.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s throwback picture? Tell us in the comments below.

