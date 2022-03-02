Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B has boarded ‘Beetlejuice 2’, bringing a new sense of life to a project that has long been in the works at Warner Bros.

According to deadline.com, the sequel remains in early development, with the script yet to be written. No other attachments have been disclosed at this time.

‘Beetlejuice’ is a classic film by director Tim Burton in which the spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, hiring a malicious spirit of the same name to drive them out. Michael Keaton played the title role in the original, with Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and more rounding out the cast.

The film that Warren Skaaren adapted from a story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson grossed nearly $75M worldwide upon its 1988 Warner Bros release and won an Oscar in 1989 for Best Make-up, while securing two BAFTA Award noms and other accolades.

Pitt founded Plan B with Brad Grey and Jennifer Aniston in 2001 and now runs the company as CEO alongside co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Its recent releases include Jon Stewart’s Irresistible, Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, Lee Isaac Chung’s Oscar-nominated Minari and Barry Jenkins’ series The Underground Railroad for Amazon Prime Video.

Upcoming projects it has set for release include Andrew Dominik’s Netflix film Blonde, in which Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe; Maria Schrader’s She Said for Universal; Gaz Alazraki’s The Father of the Bride for HBO Max; and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking for United Artists Releasing. Plan B is also currently developing Parasite helmer Bong Joon Ho’s next film for Warner Bros among other projects.

