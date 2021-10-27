Paul Bettany, who plays the role of J.A.R.V.I.S aka Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of the few actors who also appeared in the very first movie of the Studios, Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr, as well as the next two instalments of it. However, in those films, Bettany was restricted to just a recording of his voice.

Until Avengers: Age of Ultron was released, and Marvel fans saw J.A.R.V.I.S. appear in human form. Though it was a bigger step into the MCU for the actor, he was told something unexpected.

The new book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that Paul Bettany was meeting a big-time Hollywood producer who told him his career is over, right before he was informed about his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron by Joss Whedon.

Paul Bettany recalls in the book, “I was thinking, ‘Maybe he’s right? Maybe I’m done. Maybe my career’s over,” “It taught me a really nice life lesson; If you’re good to people and you slip, people will put their hand out and help you back up. If you’re an asshole to people and you slip, people just look at you floundering on the floor,” he continued.

Bettany added, “So it was nice to get the affirmation that having good manners pays off. I will always be grateful.” It was also revealed in the book that it was always the MCU’s plan to turn Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S. into the fabled Avengers villain.

“Look, I don’t know if I can help you with this, but I do know this: If you do it, and you do a sequel, in the sequel, it has to be Ultron. And then he has to take Jarvis and make the Vision. Because Paul Bettany has to play The Vision.”

Other than Age of Ultron, Paul Bettany also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War and WandaVision as Vision.

