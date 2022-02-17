Just recently, Cillian Murphy’s most awaited and loved series Peaky Blinders Season 6’s release date was announced. Since then the fans can’t help but go bonkers to watch what the upcoming season has in store for them.

So, before the new season arrives, how about we spill you some exciting and unknown deets of the show that every Peaky Blinders fan should know about?! Here are four behind-the-scenes facts that every true fan should be aware of! Read on below:

1. Cillian Murphy Hates The Tommy Shelby Haircut

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will see Cillian Murphy returning back as Tommy Shelby. While the character is known for being a badass, he was also famous for one more thing, his haircut. The haircut grew so famous that almost every fan in the world wanted it. Even though his haircut became an iconic trend, the actor was completely “horrified” by it. Murphy once revealed that fans who he has met really love the haircut and have also copied it, but he personally hates it.

2. Jason Statham Was Considered For A Role

In our journey from Peaky Blinders Season 1 to the final upcoming chapter Peaky Blinder Season 6, we have seen a lot of unique characters playing their part in the story. But did you ever imagine Jason Statham playing one of those roles? Well, it so happened that Steven Knight, who wrote and created the show thought of putting Statham in the show. His decision was after he worked with the actor in Redemption. Sadly, as the actor’s schedule was so tight, it would have been risky to bring him in. So Knight decided to scrap the idea.

3. The Real Peaky Blinders Couldn’t Afford Razor Blades

If we were to talk about the idea behind the title and premise for the show, Peaky Blinders were a gang who kept razors in their cap in order to blind people when they head-butted them. But originally, in the past razor blades were considered to be a luxury and the original gang member were consisting of lower-class people. So affording this would have been nearly impossible for the gang.

4. The Series Finale Will End With The Outbreak Of World War II

Talking about the final season and how will the story end, Steven Knight had already given a few hints about it. Earlier when the writer and creator of the show claimed that the series would last for 3 more seasons, he said that he would end the series somewhere during the Second World War period. As the director saw the series as “the story of a family between two wars,” he decided to end it on Birmingham’s first air raid siren during the Second World War.

Meanwhile, The award-winning Gangster Saga is all set to return with its sixth season on February 27. If you still haven’t watched this mind-boggling series yet, then you can catch it up on Netflix!

Are you excited to see Peaky Blinders Season 6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

