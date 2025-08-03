Mark Ruffalo is not only a Hollywood actor but also a well-known activist. From featuring in rom-coms like 13 Going To 30 to starring in superhero movies like The Avengers as Hulk – he has done it all. While doing so, he has not only earned many accolades and appreciation along the way but also minted a lot of money. He recently received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on February 8, 2024.

One of the biggest franchises that Ruffalo has ever worked for is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since he replaced Edward Norton as Hulk in The Avengers, he has cemented his ground as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the movies and earned millions. As he returns reprising his role in the upcoming Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, here’s how much he earned from his previous stints in the Marvel movies. Read on.

Mark Ruffalo’s Salary From The Avengers To She-Hulk

Despite featuring in other prestigious projects, Ruffalo gained massive popularity after stepping into the world of superheroes as Hulk. He first featured in the film, The Avengers (2012). For his debut, he earned $3 million. Three years later, when he again reprised his role as Bruce/Banner or Hulk in The Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), he took the same amount, as per Screenrant.

However, with time, when his popularity grew and he once again made a unique comeback as Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), he upped his salary to $6 million, according to a report by Prestige. The next year, he was seen in The Avengers: Infinity War; for that film, he earned around $6-8 million, based on various reports. By The Avengers: Endgame (2019), Mark Ruffalo reportedly got a paycheck of $15 million, yes, that’s right.

mark ruffalo as the hulk for “she-hulk: attorney at law” pic.twitter.com/F7EBH6mmTv — Mcu Content (@MarvelsContent) July 3, 2022

In 2022, Marvel came up with an original series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring Tatiana Maslany in the lead. The storyline revolves around Jennifer Walters (cousin of Bruce Banner), who is an attorney, has a complicated single life, but also has superpowers like Hulk. In the series, Mark Ruffalo makes an appearance as Hulk in a few episodes, as she goes to him to get a better understanding of her sudden changes and trains herself to be the 6-foot-tall green superhero. For that series, Ruffalo earned $200,000 per episode. As it had 9 episodes, it comes to a total of around $1.8 million, which was similar to what Tatiana Maslany received, as per Showbizgalore.

Now, Mark Ruffalo is returning as Hulk in not only Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day but also in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Although we don’t know what his signing amount was, it is expected that his salary might increase. What do you think? Let us know if you are excited to see him as Hulk again.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Harrison Ford Almost Missed Out on Indiana Jones – Here’s the Wild Story

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News