Upcoming musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid is all set to release worldwide on May 26, 2023. The film based on Disney Princess Ariel’s story stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King as Eric; Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as The Queen; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; with Javier Bardem as King Triton; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

In a behind the scenes video from the film, the cast and crew of the film is seen dubbing for their dialogues, talking about their characters and admitting how they endear each other’s performances in the film. The video is being loved by the audience who are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres.

In the video titled ‘The Little Mermaid’ | The Cast Goes Under The Sea, shared by Walt Disney India, director Rob Marshall can be seen discussing how he made casting calls for the film as he said, “While casting, I hope that the actor comes and claims the role. Someone who can bring that vision to life!” Actor Daveed Digg who voices Sebastian exclaimed, “This is the coolest thing I have ever been aa part of.” Jonah Hauer-King who plays the Prince Eric confessed , “There was a lot of training I did for the part. There was horse training, stunt training, boat training, voice training, gym training. I just feel so trained.”

Awkwafina who voices Scuffle in The Little Mermaid mentioned how she was encouraged to ad-lib for her part. The clip shows, her recording certain dialogues for the part while the crew tries to control their giggles. The video sees ‘Ariel’ Halle Bailey applauding Jacob Tremblay who voices Flounder. She also calls Melissa McCarthy as Ursula a dream. “It was hard to not like her in the film. She was amazing”, Bailey quips.

Disney India releases The Little Mermaid on 26th May, 2023, only in theatres.



